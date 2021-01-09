Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.23

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.23 and last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 2899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.