Commercial Metals (CMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

