Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €46.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

SGO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.43 ($44.03).

SGO opened at €43.47 ($51.14) on Thursday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 1-year high of €52.40 ($61.65). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.47.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

