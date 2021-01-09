Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 453.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 75,880 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.7% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 129,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.92. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $825.90 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.