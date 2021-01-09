Comparing IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of IHS Markit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Moxian shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of IHS Markit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Moxian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

IHS Markit has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IHS Markit and Moxian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit 0 7 10 0 2.59 Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

IHS Markit presently has a consensus price target of $83.44, indicating a potential downside of 7.34%. Given IHS Markit’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IHS Markit is more favorable than Moxian.

Profitability

This table compares IHS Markit and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit 21.45% 11.07% 5.72% Moxian N/A 217.18% 27.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IHS Markit and Moxian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit $4.41 billion 8.13 $502.70 million $2.09 43.09 Moxian $370,000.00 63.45 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Moxian on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. The company's Transportation segment provides authoritative analysis; sales and production forecasts for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrains, components, and technology systems; and predictive analytics and marketing automation software. It also offers comprehensive data on ships, and monthly import and export statistics. The company's Resources segment provides upstream services, including technical information, analytical tools, and market forecasting and consulting for the upstream industry; and downstream information, such as market forecasting, midstream market analysis and supply chain data, refining and marketing economics, and oil product pricing information for the chemical, refined products, agriculture, and power industries. It also offers data for manufacturing processes; and capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The company's Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment provides discovery technologies, research tools, and software-based engineering decision engines; performance and analysis for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. It has strategic partnership with QUODD Financial Information Services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

