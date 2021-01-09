Comparing McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) & Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO)

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

McEwen Mining has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for McEwen Mining and Paradigm Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

McEwen Mining presently has a consensus price target of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 184.73%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McEwen Mining and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $117.02 million 3.48 -$59.75 million ($0.17) -5.85 Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paradigm Oil and Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McEwen Mining.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -140.63% -16.86% -12.95% Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

