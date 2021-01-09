Comparing Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) and AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) and AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Point to Point Methodics alerts:

This table compares Point to Point Methodics and AstroNova’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Point to Point Methodics $140,000.00 1.09 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A AstroNova $133.45 million 0.55 $1.76 million $0.24 42.71

AstroNova has higher revenue and earnings than Point to Point Methodics.

Profitability

This table compares Point to Point Methodics and AstroNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Point to Point Methodics N/A N/A N/A AstroNova -0.77% -1.25% -0.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Point to Point Methodics and AstroNova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Point to Point Methodics 0 0 0 0 N/A AstroNova 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Point to Point Methodics has a beta of -28.61, indicating that its stock price is 2,961% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstroNova has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of AstroNova shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of AstroNova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AstroNova beats Point to Point Methodics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Point to Point Methodics Company Profile

Point To Point Methodics Inc. owns and operates entities of technology sectors which include mobile hardware solutions, business intelligence and predictive analysis, social media, navigation systems and game applications. It offers solutions for government entities, consumers, retail centers, financial markets, schools and individuals. Point To Point Methodics Inc., formerly known as Platinum Pari-Mutuel Holdings, Inc., is based in TN, United States.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M). The PI segment offers tabletop and production-ready digital color label printers, as well as specialty OEM printing systems under the QuickLabel brand; digital color label mini-presses and inline specialty printing systems under the TrojanLabel brand; and labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer materials under the GetLabels brand. This segment also develops and licenses various specialized software used to design and manage labels and print images, as well as manage and operate its printers and presses on an automated basis. It serves chemicals, cosmetics, food and beverage, medical products, pharmaceuticals, and other industries, as well as brand owners, label converters, commercial printers, and packaging manufacturers. The T&M segment offers airborne printing solutions, such as ToughWriter used to print hard copies of navigation maps, arrival and departure information, flight itineraries, weather maps, performance data, passenger data, and various air traffic control data; ToughSwitch, an ethernet switches used to connect multiple computers or Ethernet devices; PTA-45B cockpit printers; TMX high-speed data acquisition systems; Daxus DXS-100 distributed data acquisition systems; SmartCorder DDX100 portable data acquisition systems; EV-500, a digital strip chart recording system; and Miltope and RITEC branded airborne printers. This segment serves aerospace and defense, automotive, commercial airline, energy, manufacturing and transportation industries. The company was formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc. and changed its name to AstroNova, Inc. in May 2016. AstroNova, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Point to Point Methodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Point to Point Methodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.