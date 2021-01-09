Comparing United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) & NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of United Utilities Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Utilities Group and NorthWestern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Utilities Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 NorthWestern 0 1 4 0 2.80

NorthWestern has a consensus target price of $63.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.74%. Given NorthWestern’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than United Utilities Group.

Profitability

This table compares United Utilities Group and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Utilities Group N/A N/A N/A NorthWestern 13.32% 8.05% 2.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Utilities Group and NorthWestern’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Utilities Group $2.38 billion 3.65 $135.79 million $1.62 15.73 NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.29 $202.12 million $3.42 16.64

NorthWestern has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Utilities Group. United Utilities Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

United Utilities Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Utilities Group pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. United Utilities Group pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

NorthWestern beats United Utilities Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works. It serves 3 million households and 200,000 business customers. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

