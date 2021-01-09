Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 68.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $21.92 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

CMTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

