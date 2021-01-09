Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.66-2.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.52. Conagra Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.66-2.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Conagra Brands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.83.

CAG stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

