Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.66-2.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.49. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.66-2.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

