Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Increased to $244.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.38.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.21. 1,595,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.95. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after acquiring an additional 279,854 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,565,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 61.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,626,000 after purchasing an additional 115,664 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

