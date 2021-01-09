Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €98.00 ($115.29).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

FRA CON traded up €1.70 ($2.00) on Monday, reaching €119.10 ($140.12). The company had a trading volume of 494,163 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is €116.38 and its 200 day moving average is €98.15. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €186.70 ($219.65) and a 52-week high of €256.50 ($301.76).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

