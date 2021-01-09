Continental Resources, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Continental Resources stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $15,384,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $9,320,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $3,985,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after purchasing an additional 173,031 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

