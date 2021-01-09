Contrasting Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $8.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essex Property Trust pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lexington Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Lexington Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexington Realty Trust 49.72% 9.57% 4.87% Essex Property Trust 39.89% 9.46% 4.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and Essex Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexington Realty Trust $325.97 million 8.67 $279.91 million $0.80 12.75 Essex Property Trust $1.46 billion 10.44 $439.29 million $13.38 17.48

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Lexington Realty Trust. Lexington Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lexington Realty Trust and Essex Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Essex Property Trust 1 9 6 0 2.31

Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.10%. Essex Property Trust has a consensus price target of $254.87, suggesting a potential upside of 8.97%. Given Lexington Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lexington Realty Trust is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Lexington Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

