Contrasting WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) and Westech Capital (OTCMKTS:WTECQ)

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) and Westech Capital (OTCMKTS:WTECQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WisdomTree Investments and Westech Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments $268.40 million 3.10 -$10.43 million $0.22 25.45 Westech Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Westech Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WisdomTree Investments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of WisdomTree Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of WisdomTree Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.6% of Westech Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WisdomTree Investments and Westech Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments 1 4 2 0 2.14 Westech Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus target price of $3.86, suggesting a potential downside of 31.10%. Given WisdomTree Investments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WisdomTree Investments is more favorable than Westech Capital.

Risk & Volatility

WisdomTree Investments has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westech Capital has a beta of 16.7, indicating that its stock price is 1,570% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree Investments and Westech Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments -5.21% 12.32% 4.47% Westech Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WisdomTree Investments beats Westech Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About Westech Capital

Westech Capital Corp. operates as a financial services holding company. The company, through its subsidiary, provides brokerage and investment banking services. Its services include analysis of distressed and high yield corporate debt, high yield municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and special situation securities; fixed income and equity instruments brokerage and trading; and corporate finance and strategic advisory services to middle-market companies. Westech Capital Corp. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On August 8, 2017, the voluntary petition of Westech Capital Corp. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 14, 2016.

