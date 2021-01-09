Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.38.

CMMC stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,294. The stock has a market cap of C$489.70 million and a PE ratio of -34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

