CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in CoreCivic by 227.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 319,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 221,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 39.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 476,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CoreCivic by 135.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 32.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

