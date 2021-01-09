CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CORR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of CORR opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a current ratio of 24.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 1,411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85,407 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 268.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 100,667 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

