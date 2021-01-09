Cormark Boosts Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$34.00

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

PBL stock opened at C$37.53 on Wednesday. Pollard Banknote Limited has a twelve month low of C$12.06 and a twelve month high of C$38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44. The firm has a market cap of C$962.12 million and a PE ratio of 37.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.99.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.0210458 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.25, for a total value of C$123,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at C$40,687.50. Also, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$165,440.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,229.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $663,816.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

