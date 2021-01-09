Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.99 million.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

USA opened at C$3.84 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.39 and a 1 year high of C$5.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$453.03 million and a PE ratio of -12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

