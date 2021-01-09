Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corteva from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.95.

CTVA traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. 4,667,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 27.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 531,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 39,534 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 12.8% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 465,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 52,901 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

