Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Trading 5.5% Higher

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.57. 836,704 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 689,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Costamare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 2,170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 129,486 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 1,221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 38,480 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

