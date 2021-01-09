Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Paul G. Moulton Sells 9,015 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

COST stock opened at $369.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.35 and its 200 day moving average is $352.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after buying an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,921,000 after buying an additional 291,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after buying an additional 240,891 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.