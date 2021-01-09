CoTrader Trading Up 123.1% Over Last Week (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded up 123.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CoTrader token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. CoTrader has a market cap of $1.92 million and $52,916.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00279449 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00028742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,148.95 or 0.02809787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012052 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

