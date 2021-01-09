Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of CUZ opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 235,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 16.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

