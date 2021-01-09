Covesting (COV) Price Tops $0.27

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges. Covesting has a total market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $92,919.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00043370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.81 or 0.04184443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00032996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.95 or 0.00291517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

