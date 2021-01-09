Cowen Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cowen from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $510.40 on Thursday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.95 and a 200 day moving average of $500.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after buying an additional 88,940 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $3,428,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Netflix by 5.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

