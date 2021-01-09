Craig Hallum Boosts Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Price Target to $31.00

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.57.

VLDR stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth approximately $853,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

