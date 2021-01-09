Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 172 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 25.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,124,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $138,049,000 after acquiring an additional 53,819 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in CVS Health by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 173,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 72,654 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,432,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $93,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.86 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.