Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 224 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 28.4% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 196,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 43,538 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $437,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 18.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $251,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

