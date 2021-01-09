Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $359,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 981.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

