Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $600,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX stock opened at $180.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. ValuEngine cut L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.