Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 674 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Paychex by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 806,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Paychex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after buying an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,161,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $4,334,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,252 shares of company stock worth $42,117,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

PAYX opened at $92.02 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

