Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.28% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 72.9% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.

About VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

