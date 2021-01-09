Credit Suisse Group Increases Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $48.50

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $48.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.88.

NYSE BAM opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,069.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 2,129,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Partners Value Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 128,758,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,156,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829,390 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 26,178,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,490,000 after acquiring an additional 592,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,038,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,828,000 after acquiring an additional 822,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

