Crescent Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

Get Crescent Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Crescent Acquisition stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 478,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRSAU)

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.