Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.64.

CPG stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.89.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $328.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.28 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,694 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

