Crew Energy’s (CWEGF) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their market perform rating on shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crew Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.46.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.