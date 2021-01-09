Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CRNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 156.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 82,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 458.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 128,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

