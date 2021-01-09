Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.44.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $185.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter worth $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 136.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 22.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Criteo by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 38.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.