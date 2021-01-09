CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $186.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.96.

Shares of CRWD traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.73. 3,537,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,046. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $228.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.31. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.09 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $3,805,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $1,193,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,136,070 shares of company stock valued at $203,033,846. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 30.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

