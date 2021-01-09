Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Brokerages expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to report $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.30.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.06. 2,432,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.67 and a 200 day moving average of $163.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

