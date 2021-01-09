CryptoFranc Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48,644.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and $48,644.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One CryptoFranc token can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinExchange and Bitfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00041117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00031397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00283394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.94 or 0.03428536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CryptoFranc Token Profile

XCHF is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens.

CryptoFranc Token Trading

CryptoFranc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

