Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 39.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 43.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 11.45. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

