Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Raised to $81.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $94.32 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

