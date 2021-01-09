Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price raised by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $685.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,920 shares of company stock worth $336,103. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 30.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.