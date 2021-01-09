CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) Insider William David Johns-Powell Sells 4,147,407 Shares

CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) insider William David Johns-Powell sold 4,147,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £248,844.42 ($325,116.83).

Shares of LON:CYAN opened at GBX 8.45 ($0.11) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.40 ($0.12).

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

