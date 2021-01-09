Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Daily Journal from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 1st.

Shares of Daily Journal stock opened at $377.20 on Wednesday. Daily Journal has a fifty-two week low of $187.53 and a fifty-two week high of $416.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.54 million, a P/E ratio of 128.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.70.

In other Daily Journal news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,507 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,300 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 123.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 670.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 55.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

