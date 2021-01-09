Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) (LON:DAL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $335.32

Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) (LON:DAL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.32 and traded as high as $339.34. Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) shares last traded at $337.00, with a volume of 36,397 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 335.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 268.11. The company has a market cap of £750.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64.

Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) Company Profile (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

